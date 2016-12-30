Is Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL), a large market cap stock a smart buy?

With a market cap of 58653.96, Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) has a large market cap size. Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE: CL) has been on the stock market since its IPO date on the 1/3/1977. Colgate-Palmolive Company is in the Personal Products industry and Consumer Goods sector. Average volume for Colgate-Palmolive Company, is 3352.09, and so far today it has a volume of 1283707. Performance year to date since the 1/3/1977 is 1.13%.

To help you determine whether Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) is undervalued the following values will help you decide. P/E is 43.12 and forward P/E is 21.79. PEG perhaps more useful shows that Colgate-Palmolive Company has a value for PEG of 5.1. P/S ratio is 3.82 and the P/B ratio is *TBA. The P/Cash and P/Free cash flow is 39.47 and 57.45 respectively.

At the current price Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) is trading at, 65.53 (-0.55% today), Colgate-Palmolive Company has a dividend yield of 2.37%, and this is covered by a payout ratio of 125.00%. Earnings per share (EPS) is 1.53, and this is looking to grow in the next year to 7.50% after growing -35.50% this past year. EPS growth quarter over quarter is -2.50%, and -3.30% for sales growth quarter over quarter.

The number of shares outstanding is 890.18, and the number of shares float is 884.56. The senior management bring insider ownership to 0.30%, and institutional ownership is at 74.10%. The float short is 1.06%, with the short ratio at a value of 2.79. Management has seen a return on assets of 11.10%, and also a return on investment of 25.20%.

The ability for Colgate-Palmolive Company, to deal with debt, means it current ratio is 1, and quick ratio is 0.8. Long term debt/equity is *TBA and total debt/equity is *TBA. In terms of margins, Colgate-Palmolive Company has a gross margin of 59.90%, with its operating margin at 17.80%, and Colgate-Palmolive Company has a profit margin of 9.00%.

The 52 week high is -12.59%, with 9.13% being its 52 week low. The 20 day simple moving average is -3.13% and the 200 day simple moving average is -7.34%.

