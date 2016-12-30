Is Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA), a large market cap stock a smart buy?

With a market cap of 168591.67, Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has a large market cap size. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ: CMCSA) has been on the stock market since its IPO date on the 7/7/1988. Comcast Corporation is in the Entertainment – Diversified industry and Services sector. Average volume for Comcast Corporation, is 10404.91, and so far today it has a volume of 3958299. Performance year to date since the 7/7/1988 is 26.37%.

To help you determine whether Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) is undervalued the following values will help you decide. P/E is 20.55 and forward P/E is 18.59. PEG perhaps more useful shows that Comcast Corporation has a value for PEG of 1.62. P/S ratio is 2.14 and the P/B ratio is 3.15. The P/Cash and P/Free cash flow is *TBA and 33.14 respectively.

At the current price Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) is trading at, 69.17 (-1.31% today), Comcast Corporation has a dividend yield of 1.57%, and this is covered by a payout ratio of 31.20%. Earnings per share (EPS) is 3.41, and this is looking to grow in the next year to 7.90% after growing 1.40% this past year. EPS growth quarter over quarter is 15.30%, and 14.20% for sales growth quarter over quarter.

The number of shares outstanding is 2405.36, and the number of shares float is 2306.98. The senior management bring insider ownership to 0.10%, and institutional ownership is at 84.00%. The float short is 1.61%, with the short ratio at a value of 3.56. Management has seen a return on assets of 4.90%, and also a return on investment of 10.50%.

The ability for Comcast Corporation, to deal with debt, means it current ratio is 0.8, and quick ratio is 0.8. Long term debt/equity is 1.07 and total debt/equity is 1.13. In terms of margins, Comcast Corporation has a gross margin of 69.80%, with its operating margin at 21.10%, and Comcast Corporation has a profit margin of 10.60%.

The 52 week high is -3.01%, with 33.86% being its 52 week low. The 20 day simple moving average is 3.12% and the 200 day simple moving average is 7.11%.

Disclaimer: Remember there is a risk to your investment, this is not a recommendation, nor personal advice, never invest more than you are able too loose.