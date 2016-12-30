Is Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA), a large market cap stock a smart buy?

With a market cap of 11661.18, Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) has a large market cap size. Comerica Incorporated (NYSE: CMA) has been on the stock market since its IPO date on the 3/26/1990. Comerica Incorporated is in the Money Center Banks industry and Financial sector. Average volume for Comerica Incorporated, is 2327.51, and so far today it has a volume of 481056. Performance year to date since the 3/26/1990 is 65.50%.

To help you determine whether Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) is undervalued the following values will help you decide. P/E is 28.25 and forward P/E is 17.44. PEG perhaps more useful shows that Comerica Incorporated has a value for PEG of 1.33. P/S ratio is 6.2 and the P/B ratio is 1.5. The P/Cash and P/Free cash flow is 1.43 and 34.91 respectively.

At the current price Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) is trading at, 68.25 (0.49% today), Comerica Incorporated has a dividend yield of 1.35%, and this is covered by a payout ratio of 35.40%. Earnings per share (EPS) is 2.4, and this is looking to grow in the next year to 47.72% after growing -10.20% this past year. EPS growth quarter over quarter is 13.60%, and 7.10% for sales growth quarter over quarter.

The number of shares outstanding is 171.69, and the number of shares float is 170.74. The senior management bring insider ownership to 0.70%, and institutional ownership is at 82.10%. The float short is 3.88%, with the short ratio at a value of 2.85. Management has seen a return on assets of 0.60%, and also a return on investment of 12.40%.

The ability for Comerica Incorporated, to deal with debt, means it current ratio is *TBA, and quick ratio is *TBA. Long term debt/equity is 0.76 and total debt/equity is 0.76. In terms of margins, Comerica Incorporated has a gross margin of *TBA, with its operating margin at 79.80%, and Comerica Incorporated has a profit margin of 22.60%.

The 52 week high is -2.78%, with 128.23% being its 52 week low. The 20 day simple moving average is 12.53% and the 200 day simple moving average is 42.60%.

Disclaimer: Remember there is a risk to your investment, this is not a recommendation, nor personal advice, never invest more than you are able too loose.