Is Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG), a large market cap stock a smart buy?

With a market cap of 17411.71, Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) has a large market cap size. Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE: CAG) has been on the stock market since its IPO date on the 9/7/1984. Conagra Brands, Inc. is in the Processed & Packaged Goods industry and Consumer Goods sector. Average volume for Conagra Brands, Inc., is 3843.58, and so far today it has a volume of 1047774. Performance year to date since the 9/7/1984 is 24.01%.

To help you determine whether Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) is undervalued the following values will help you decide. P/E is 38.81 and forward P/E is 21.41. PEG perhaps more useful shows that Conagra Brands, Inc. has a value for PEG of 3.01. P/S ratio is 1.51 and the P/B ratio is 3.82. The P/Cash and P/Free cash flow is 12.07 and 26.39 respectively.

At the current price Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) is trading at, 39.61 (-0.43% today), Conagra Brands, Inc. has a dividend yield of 2.01%, and this is covered by a payout ratio of 52.40%. Earnings per share (EPS) is 1.03, and this is looking to grow in the next year to 10.53% after growing -36.90% this past year. EPS growth quarter over quarter is -29.20%, and -4.60% for sales growth quarter over quarter.

The number of shares outstanding is 437.7, and the number of shares float is 436.12. The senior management bring insider ownership to 0.20%, and institutional ownership is at 77.20%. The float short is 2.16%, with the short ratio at a value of 2.45. Management has seen a return on assets of *TBA, and also a return on investment of 7.30%.

The ability for Conagra Brands, Inc., to deal with debt, means it current ratio is 1.9, and quick ratio is 1.3. Long term debt/equity is 0.71 and total debt/equity is 0.76. In terms of margins, Conagra Brands, Inc. has a gross margin of *TBA, with its operating margin at *TBA, and Conagra Brands, Inc. has a profit margin of *TBA.

The 52 week high is -0.90%, with 37.11% being its 52 week low. The 20 day simple moving average is 5.82% and the 200 day simple moving average is 10.30%.

