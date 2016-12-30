Is Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO), a large market cap stock a smart buy?

With a market cap of 19613.95, Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO) has a large market cap size. Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE: CXO) has been on the stock market since its IPO date on the 8/3/2007. Concho Resources Inc. is in the Oil & Gas Drilling & Exploration industry and Basic Materials sector. Average volume for Concho Resources Inc., is 1475.14, and so far today it has a volume of 434026. Performance year to date since the 8/3/2007 is 44.45%.

To help you determine whether Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO) is undervalued the following values will help you decide. P/E is *TBA and forward P/E is 1328.12. PEG perhaps more useful shows that Concho Resources Inc. has a value for PEG of *TBA. P/S ratio is 13.08 and the P/B ratio is 2.53. The P/Cash and P/Free cash flow is 16.92 and *TBA respectively.

At the current price Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO) is trading at, 132.87 (-0.95% today), Concho Resources Inc. has a dividend yield of *TBA, and this is covered by a payout ratio of *TBA. Earnings per share (EPS) is -10.37, and this is looking to grow in the next year to -77.70% after growing -88.90% this past year. EPS growth quarter over quarter is -125.40%, and -7.10% for sales growth quarter over quarter.

The number of shares outstanding is 146.22, and the number of shares float is 144.27. The senior management bring insider ownership to 1.26%, and institutional ownership is at 98.20%. The float short is 5.07%, with the short ratio at a value of 4.96. Management has seen a return on assets of -11.50%, and also a return on investment of 3.40%.

The ability for Concho Resources Inc., to deal with debt, means it current ratio is 3, and quick ratio is 3. Long term debt/equity is 0.38 and total debt/equity is 0. In terms of margins, Concho Resources Inc. has a gross margin of 69.00%, with its operating margin at *TBA, and Concho Resources Inc. has a profit margin of -89.20%.

The 52 week high is -9.95%, with 89.98% being its 52 week low. The 20 day simple moving average is -1.83% and the 200 day simple moving average is 6.29%.

Disclaimer: Remember there is a risk to your investment, this is not a recommendation, nor personal advice, never invest more than you are able too loose.