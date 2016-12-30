Is ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP), a large market cap stock a smart buy?

With a market cap of 62827.79, ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) has a large market cap size. ConocoPhillips (NYSE: COP) has been on the stock market since its IPO date on the 12/31/1981. ConocoPhillips is in the Independent Oil & Gas industry and Basic Materials sector. Average volume for ConocoPhillips, is 7853.92, and so far today it has a volume of 2028957. Performance year to date since the 12/31/1981 is 11.01%.

To help you determine whether ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) is undervalued the following values will help you decide. P/E is *TBA and forward P/E is 139.61. PEG perhaps more useful shows that ConocoPhillips has a value for PEG of *TBA. P/S ratio is 2.68 and the P/B ratio is 1.74. The P/Cash and P/Free cash flow is 14.53 and *TBA respectively.

At the current price ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) is trading at, 50.22 (-0.62% today), ConocoPhillips has a dividend yield of 1.98%, and this is covered by a payout ratio of *TBA. Earnings per share (EPS) is -5.65, and this is looking to grow in the next year to 112.90% after growing -177.40% this past year. EPS growth quarter over quarter is 3.20%, and -9.30% for sales growth quarter over quarter.

The number of shares outstanding is 1243.13, and the number of shares float is 1236.08. The senior management bring insider ownership to 0.02%, and institutional ownership is at 65.20%. The float short is 1.32%, with the short ratio at a value of 2.08. Management has seen a return on assets of -7.30%, and also a return on investment of -6.50%.

The ability for ConocoPhillips, to deal with debt, means it current ratio is 1.3, and quick ratio is 1.1. Long term debt/equity is 0.76 and total debt/equity is 0.79. In terms of margins, ConocoPhillips has a gross margin of 35.00%, with its operating margin at -37.20%, and ConocoPhillips has a profit margin of -30.00%.

The 52 week high is -5.54%, with 64.60% being its 52 week low. The 20 day simple moving average is 7.35% and the 200 day simple moving average is 15.75%.

