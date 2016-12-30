Is Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED), a large market cap stock a smart buy?

With a market cap of 22531.35, Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) has a large market cap size. Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE: ED) has been on the stock market since its IPO date on the 1/2/1970. Consolidated Edison, Inc. is in the Electric Utilities industry and Utilities sector. Average volume for Consolidated Edison, Inc., is 1717.91, and so far today it has a volume of 474624. Performance year to date since the 1/2/1970 is 19.53%.

To help you determine whether Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) is undervalued the following values will help you decide. P/E is 18.31 and forward P/E is 17.87. PEG perhaps more useful shows that Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a value for PEG of 8.6. P/S ratio is 1.87 and the P/B ratio is 1.58. The P/Cash and P/Free cash flow is 147.26 and *TBA respectively.

At the current price Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) is trading at, 73.92 (-0.20% today), Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a dividend yield of 3.62%, and this is covered by a payout ratio of 65.50%. Earnings per share (EPS) is 4.05, and this is looking to grow in the next year to 4.94% after growing 9.10% this past year. EPS growth quarter over quarter is 11.70%, and -0.80% for sales growth quarter over quarter.

The number of shares outstanding is 304.19, and the number of shares float is 303.72. The senior management bring insider ownership to 0.10%, and institutional ownership is at 54.80%. The float short is 3.95%, with the short ratio at a value of 6.98. Management has seen a return on assets of 2.60%, and also a return on investment of 6.70%.

The ability for Consolidated Edison, Inc., to deal with debt, means it current ratio is 0.9, and quick ratio is 0.8. Long term debt/equity is 0.96 and total debt/equity is 1.03. In terms of margins, Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a gross margin of 75.00%, with its operating margin at 20.70%, and Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a profit margin of 10.10%.

The 52 week high is -8.07%, with 20.79% being its 52 week low. The 20 day simple moving average is 2.80% and the 200 day simple moving average is -0.12%.

Disclaimer: Remember there is a risk to your investment, this is not a recommendation, nor personal advice, never invest more than you are able too loose.