Is Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ), a large market cap stock a smart buy?

With a market cap of 30528.15, Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) has a large market cap size. Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE: STZ) has been on the stock market since its IPO date on the 3/17/1992. Constellation Brands, Inc. is in the Beverages – Wineries & Distillers industry and Consumer Goods sector. Average volume for Constellation Brands, Inc., is 1789.97, and so far today it has a volume of 478693. Performance year to date since the 3/17/1992 is 8.97%.

To help you determine whether Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) is undervalued the following values will help you decide. P/E is 28.57 and forward P/E is 20.78. PEG perhaps more useful shows that Constellation Brands, Inc. has a value for PEG of 1.61. P/S ratio is 4.31 and the P/B ratio is 4.3. The P/Cash and P/Free cash flow is 172.18 and 74.5 respectively.

At the current price Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) is trading at, 153.08 (-0.43% today), Constellation Brands, Inc. has a dividend yield of 1.04%, and this is covered by a payout ratio of 23.80%. Earnings per share (EPS) is 5.38, and this is looking to grow in the next year to 14.64% after growing 24.30% this past year. EPS growth quarter over quarter is 30.00%, and 16.60% for sales growth quarter over quarter.

The number of shares outstanding is 198.57, and the number of shares float is 165.39. The senior management bring insider ownership to 0.70%, and institutional ownership is at 85.10%. The float short is 2.92%, with the short ratio at a value of 2.7. Management has seen a return on assets of 7.00%, and also a return on investment of 9.00%.

The ability for Constellation Brands, Inc., to deal with debt, means it current ratio is 1.4, and quick ratio is 0.6. Long term debt/equity is 0.98 and total debt/equity is 1.12. In terms of margins, Constellation Brands, Inc. has a gross margin of 47.00%, with its operating margin at 28.60%, and Constellation Brands, Inc. has a profit margin of 16.80%.

The 52 week high is -11.57%, with 18.43% being its 52 week low. The 20 day simple moving average is -2.20% and the 200 day simple moving average is -3.73%.

