Is Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR), a large market cap stock a smart buy?

With a market cap of 19258.04, Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) has a large market cap size. Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE: CLR) has been on the stock market since its IPO date on the 5/15/2007. Continental Resources, Inc. is in the Independent Oil & Gas industry and Basic Materials sector. Average volume for Continental Resources, Inc., is 2899.67, and so far today it has a volume of 979742. Performance year to date since the 5/15/2007 is 123.67%.

To help you determine whether Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) is undervalued the following values will help you decide. P/E is *TBA and forward P/E is 165.27. PEG perhaps more useful shows that Continental Resources, Inc. has a value for PEG of *TBA. P/S ratio is 9.6 and the P/B ratio is 4.47. The P/Cash and P/Free cash flow is 987.59 and *TBA respectively.

At the current price Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) is trading at, 51.67 (0.53% today), Continental Resources, Inc. has a dividend yield of *TBA, and this is covered by a payout ratio of *TBA. Earnings per share (EPS) is -1.53, and this is looking to grow in the next year to 134.40% after growing -136.30% this past year. EPS growth quarter over quarter is -32.70%, and -22.90% for sales growth quarter over quarter.

The number of shares outstanding is 374.67, and the number of shares float is 86.25. The senior management bring insider ownership to 0.40%, and institutional ownership is at 23.50%. The float short is 23.41%, with the short ratio at a value of 6.96. Management has seen a return on assets of -3.90%, and also a return on investment of -0.40%.

The ability for Continental Resources, Inc., to deal with debt, means it current ratio is 0.9, and quick ratio is 0.8. Long term debt/equity is 1.6 and total debt/equity is 1.6. In terms of margins, Continental Resources, Inc. has a gross margin of 92.10%, with its operating margin at -29.20%, and Continental Resources, Inc. has a profit margin of -28.30%.

The 52 week high is -14.31%, with 270.66% being its 52 week low. The 20 day simple moving average is 0.44% and the 200 day simple moving average is 14.90%.

