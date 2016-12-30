Is Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW), a large market cap stock a smart buy?

With a market cap of 23229.24, Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) has a large market cap size. Corning Incorporated (NYSE: GLW) has been on the stock market since its IPO date on the 12/31/1981. Corning Incorporated is in the Diversified Electronics industry and Technology sector. Average volume for Corning Incorporated, is 8138.69, and so far today it has a volume of 2173181. Performance year to date since the 12/31/1981 is 37.19%.

To help you determine whether Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) is undervalued the following values will help you decide. P/E is 12.84 and forward P/E is 14.72. PEG perhaps more useful shows that Corning Incorporated has a value for PEG of 0.88. P/S ratio is 2.54 and the P/B ratio is 1.55. The P/Cash and P/Free cash flow is *TBA and 82.96 respectively.

At the current price Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) is trading at, 24.26 (-0.74% today), Corning Incorporated has a dividend yield of 2.21%, and this is covered by a payout ratio of 24.50%. Earnings per share (EPS) is 1.9, and this is looking to grow in the next year to 11.26% after growing -42.40% this past year. EPS growth quarter over quarter is 52.90%, and 10.30% for sales growth quarter over quarter.

The number of shares outstanding is 950.46, and the number of shares float is 946.88. The senior management bring insider ownership to 0.10%, and institutional ownership is at 79.00%. The float short is 3.37%, with the short ratio at a value of 3.92. Management has seen a return on assets of 7.80%, and also a return on investment of 5.60%.

The ability for Corning Incorporated, to deal with debt, means it current ratio is 3.7, and quick ratio is 3. Long term debt/equity is 0.25 and total debt/equity is 0.25. In terms of margins, Corning Incorporated has a gross margin of 39.50%, with its operating margin at 11.40%, and Corning Incorporated has a profit margin of 24.60%.

The 52 week high is -4.30%, with 54.33% being its 52 week low. The 20 day simple moving average is 2.15% and the 200 day simple moving average is 11.67%.

Disclaimer: Remember there is a risk to your investment, this is not a recommendation, nor personal advice, never invest more than you are able too loose.