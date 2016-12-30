Is Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST), a large market cap stock a smart buy?

With a market cap of 70769.91, Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has a large market cap size. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ: COST) has been on the stock market since its IPO date on the 7/9/1986. Costco Wholesale Corporation is in the Discount, Variety Stores industry and Services sector. Average volume for Costco Wholesale Corporation, is 2405.19, and so far today it has a volume of 620814. Performance year to date since the 7/9/1986 is 0.92%.

To help you determine whether Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) is undervalued the following values will help you decide. P/E is 29.39 and forward P/E is 24.58. PEG perhaps more useful shows that Costco Wholesale Corporation has a value for PEG of 2.83. P/S ratio is 0.59 and the P/B ratio is 5.89. The P/Cash and P/Free cash flow is 11.57 and 37.15 respectively.

At the current price Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) is trading at, 159.9 (-0.76% today), Costco Wholesale Corporation has a dividend yield of 1.12%, and this is covered by a payout ratio of 31.80%. Earnings per share (EPS) is 5.48, and this is looking to grow in the next year to 11.33% after growing -0.70% this past year. EPS growth quarter over quarter is 14.00%, and 3.20% for sales growth quarter over quarter.

The number of shares outstanding is 439.21, and the number of shares float is 435.57. The senior management bring insider ownership to 0.40%, and institutional ownership is at 72.60%. The float short is 1.67%, with the short ratio at a value of 3.02. Management has seen a return on assets of 7.10%, and also a return on investment of 13.80%.

The ability for Costco Wholesale Corporation, to deal with debt, means it current ratio is 1, and quick ratio is 0.4. Long term debt/equity is 0.33 and total debt/equity is 0.43. In terms of margins, Costco Wholesale Corporation has a gross margin of 13.40%, with its operating margin at 3.10%, and Costco Wholesale Corporation has a profit margin of 2.00%.

The 52 week high is -5.42%, with 16.06% being its 52 week low. The 20 day simple moving average is 4.49% and the 200 day simple moving average is 3.49%.

