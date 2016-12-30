Is Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY), a large market cap stock a smart buy?

With a market cap of 13783.94, Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) has a large market cap size. Coty Inc. (NYSE: COTY) has been on the stock market since its IPO date on the 6/13/2013. Coty Inc. is in the Personal Products industry and Consumer Goods sector. Average volume for Coty Inc., is 12541.74, and so far today it has a volume of 1968347. Performance year to date since the 6/13/2013 is -26.97%.

To help you determine whether Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) is undervalued the following values will help you decide. P/E is 230.12 and forward P/E is 16.56. PEG perhaps more useful shows that Coty Inc. has a value for PEG of *TBA. P/S ratio is 3.19 and the P/B ratio is 24.55. The P/Cash and P/Free cash flow is 36.47 and 166.07 respectively.

At the current price Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) is trading at, 18.34 (-0.38% today), Coty Inc. has a dividend yield of 2.72%, and this is covered by a payout ratio of 315.70%. Earnings per share (EPS) is 0.08, and this is looking to grow in the next year to 22.74% after growing -56.10% this past year. EPS growth quarter over quarter is -100.00%, and -2.90% for sales growth quarter over quarter.

The number of shares outstanding is 748.72, and the number of shares float is 449. The senior management bring insider ownership to 0.20%, and institutional ownership is at 35.20%. The float short is 8.28%, with the short ratio at a value of 2.96. Management has seen a return on assets of 0.40%, and also a return on investment of 2.30%.

The ability for Coty Inc., to deal with debt, means it current ratio is 1.1, and quick ratio is 0.8. Long term debt/equity is 16.77 and total debt/equity is 17.4. In terms of margins, Coty Inc. has a gross margin of 59.50%, with its operating margin at 5.00%, and Coty Inc. has a profit margin of 0.70%.

The 52 week high is -40.99%, with 2.92% being its 52 week low. The 20 day simple moving average is -7.72% and the 200 day simple moving average is -25.75%.

Disclaimer: Remember there is a risk to your investment, this is not a recommendation, nor personal advice, never invest more than you are able too loose.