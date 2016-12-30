Is Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP), a large market cap stock a smart buy?

With a market cap of 14948.37, Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) has a large market cap size. Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE: BAP) has been on the stock market since its IPO date on the 10/25/1995. Credicorp Ltd. is in the Money Center Banks industry and Financial sector. Average volume for Credicorp Ltd., is 319.97, and so far today it has a volume of 83925. Performance year to date since the 10/25/1995 is 64.65%.

To help you determine whether Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) is undervalued the following values will help you decide. P/E is 12.69 and forward P/E is 11.12. PEG perhaps more useful shows that Credicorp Ltd. has a value for PEG of 0.91. P/S ratio is 4.76 and the P/B ratio is 2.23. The P/Cash and P/Free cash flow is 1.52 and 2.68 respectively.

At the current price Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) is trading at, 158.51 (0.55% today), Credicorp Ltd. has a dividend yield of 1.47%, and this is covered by a payout ratio of 1.40%. Earnings per share (EPS) is 12.43, and this is looking to grow in the next year to 13.45% after growing 29.60% this past year. EPS growth quarter over quarter is 17.70%, and 7.40% for sales growth quarter over quarter.

The number of shares outstanding is 94.82, and the number of shares float is 79.48. The senior management bring insider ownership to 36.10%, and institutional ownership is at 56.70%. The float short is 0.99%, with the short ratio at a value of 2.47. Management has seen a return on assets of 2.10%, and also a return on investment of 12.90%.

The ability for Credicorp Ltd., to deal with debt, means it current ratio is *TBA, and quick ratio is *TBA. Long term debt/equity is 0.94 and total debt/equity is 0.94. In terms of margins, Credicorp Ltd. has a gross margin of *TBA, with its operating margin at 55.90%, and Credicorp Ltd. has a profit margin of 31.50%.

The 52 week high is -4.66%, with 90.17% being its 52 week low. The 20 day simple moving average is 2.64% and the 200 day simple moving average is 5.71%.

