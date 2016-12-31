Is Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS), a large market cap stock a smart buy?

With a market cap of 29831.88, Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) has a large market cap size. Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE: CS) has been on the stock market since its IPO date on the 5/16/1995. Credit Suisse Group AG is in the Foreign Money Center Banks industry and Financial sector. Average volume for Credit Suisse Group AG, is 5664.73, and so far today it has a volume of 3092156. Performance year to date since the 5/16/1995 is -31.03%.

To help you determine whether Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) is undervalued the following values will help you decide. P/E is *TBA and forward P/E is 13.56. PEG perhaps more useful shows that Credit Suisse Group AG has a value for PEG of *TBA. P/S ratio is 1.69 and the P/B ratio is 0.69. The P/Cash and P/Free cash flow is 0.07 and 3.13 respectively.

At the current price Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) is trading at, 14.31 (0.88% today), Credit Suisse Group AG has a dividend yield of 5.08%, and this is covered by a payout ratio of *TBA. Earnings per share (EPS) is -2.99, and this is looking to grow in the next year to 450.53% after growing -277.20% this past year. EPS growth quarter over quarter is -95.70%, and -4.50% for sales growth quarter over quarter.

The number of shares outstanding is 2103.8, and the number of shares float is 1928.54. The senior management bring insider ownership to 3.10%, and institutional ownership is at 2.40%. The float short is 0.27%, with the short ratio at a value of 0.91. Management has seen a return on assets of -0.70%, and also a return on investment of 3.50%.

The ability for Credit Suisse Group AG, to deal with debt, means it current ratio is *TBA, and quick ratio is *TBA. Long term debt/equity is 4.41 and total debt/equity is 4.41. In terms of margins, Credit Suisse Group AG has a gross margin of *TBA, with its operating margin at 43.30%, and Credit Suisse Group AG has a profit margin of -32.50%.

The 52 week high is -31.68%, with 42.91% being its 52 week low. The 20 day simple moving average is 0.79% and the 200 day simple moving average is 8.66%.

