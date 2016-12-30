Is CRH plc (NYSE:CRH), a large market cap stock a smart buy?

With a market cap of 28154.93, CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) has a large market cap size. CRH plc (NYSE: CRH) has been on the stock market since its IPO date on the 2/19/1993. CRH plc is in the Cement industry and Industrial Goods sector. Average volume for CRH plc, is 1075.6, and so far today it has a volume of 512445. Performance year to date since the 2/19/1993 is 20.36%.

To help you determine whether CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) is undervalued the following values will help you decide. P/E is 28.05 and forward P/E is 14.47. PEG perhaps more useful shows that CRH plc has a value for PEG of 0.74. P/S ratio is 1 and the P/B ratio is 2.13. The P/Cash and P/Free cash flow is *TBA and 21.47 respectively.

At the current price CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) is trading at, 34.33 (1.39% today), CRH plc has a dividend yield of 1.21%, and this is covered by a payout ratio of 54.00%. Earnings per share (EPS) is 1.21, and this is looking to grow in the next year to 20.93% after growing 12.60% this past year. EPS growth quarter over quarter is 450.40%, and 52.50% for sales growth quarter over quarter.

The number of shares outstanding is 831.51, and the number of shares float is 732.19. The senior management bring insider ownership to 1.00%, and institutional ownership is at 7.00%. The float short is 0.08%, with the short ratio at a value of 0.55. Management has seen a return on assets of 3.50%, and also a return on investment of 4.20%.

The ability for CRH plc, to deal with debt, means it current ratio is 1.4, and quick ratio is 1. Long term debt/equity is 0.63 and total debt/equity is 0.68. In terms of margins, CRH plc has a gross margin of 31.60%, with its operating margin at 6.20%, and CRH plc has a profit margin of 3.50%.

The 52 week high is -4.32%, with 50.74% being its 52 week low. The 20 day simple moving average is 3.04% and the 200 day simple moving average is 10.41%.

