Is Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI), a large market cap stock a smart buy?

With a market cap of 31336.65, Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI) has a large market cap size. Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE: CCI) has been on the stock market since its IPO date on the 8/18/1998. Crown Castle International Corp. is in the Diversified Communication Services industry and Technology sector. Average volume for Crown Castle International Corp., is 2904.04, and so far today it has a volume of 759594. Performance year to date since the 8/18/1998 is 4.80%.

To help you determine whether Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI) is undervalued the following values will help you decide. P/E is 88.51 and forward P/E is 68.57. PEG perhaps more useful shows that Crown Castle International Corp. has a value for PEG of *TBA. P/S ratio is 8.17 and the P/B ratio is 4.35. The P/Cash and P/Free cash flow is 200.62 and *TBA respectively.

At the current price Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI) is trading at, 86.66 (-0.40% today), Crown Castle International Corp. has a dividend yield of 4.37%, and this is covered by a payout ratio of 361.00%. Earnings per share (EPS) is 0.98, and this is looking to grow in the next year to 46.20% after growing 58.80% this past year. EPS growth quarter over quarter is -7.70%, and 8.00% for sales growth quarter over quarter.

The number of shares outstanding is 360.15, and the number of shares float is 357.22. The senior management bring insider ownership to 0.30%, and institutional ownership is at 93.10%. The float short is 1.47%, with the short ratio at a value of 1.81. Management has seen a return on assets of 1.50%, and also a return on investment of 5.20%.

The ability for Crown Castle International Corp., to deal with debt, means it current ratio is 0.9, and quick ratio is 0.9. Long term debt/equity is 1.85 and total debt/equity is 1.86. In terms of margins, Crown Castle International Corp. has a gross margin of 63.70%, with its operating margin at 22.50%, and Crown Castle International Corp. has a profit margin of 8.60%.

The 52 week high is -13.97%, with 19.19% being its 52 week low. The 20 day simple moving average is 0.61% and the 200 day simple moving average is -3.22%.

Disclaimer: Remember there is a risk to your investment, this is not a recommendation, nor personal advice, never invest more than you are able too loose.