Is CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX), a large market cap stock a smart buy?

With a market cap of 33972.15, CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) has a large market cap size. CSX Corporation (NASDAQ: CSX) has been on the stock market since its IPO date on the 11/3/1980. CSX Corporation is in the Railroads industry and Services sector. Average volume for CSX Corporation, is 8713.71, and so far today it has a volume of 2989271. Performance year to date since the 11/3/1980 is 43.28%.

To help you determine whether CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) is undervalued the following values will help you decide. P/E is 20.16 and forward P/E is 18.17. PEG perhaps more useful shows that CSX Corporation has a value for PEG of 3.39. P/S ratio is 3.14 and the P/B ratio is 2.93. The P/Cash and P/Free cash flow is 45 and 81.66 respectively.

At the current price CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) is trading at, 35.9 (-0.91% today), CSX Corporation has a dividend yield of 1.99%, and this is covered by a payout ratio of 40.00%. Earnings per share (EPS) is 1.8, and this is looking to grow in the next year to 11.40% after growing 4.00% this past year. EPS growth quarter over quarter is -6.50%, and -7.80% for sales growth quarter over quarter.

The number of shares outstanding is 937.68, and the number of shares float is 931.54. The senior management bring insider ownership to 0.10%, and institutional ownership is at 70.80%. The float short is 1.92%, with the short ratio at a value of 2.05. Management has seen a return on assets of 5.00%, and also a return on investment of 10.90%.

The ability for CSX Corporation, to deal with debt, means it current ratio is 1, and quick ratio is 0.8. Long term debt/equity is 0.85 and total debt/equity is 0.9. In terms of margins, CSX Corporation has a gross margin of 73.70%, with its operating margin at 29.40%, and CSX Corporation has a profit margin of 15.90%.

The 52 week high is -4.06%, with 72.72% being its 52 week low. The 20 day simple moving average is 5.01% and the 200 day simple moving average is 24.24%.

