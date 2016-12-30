Is Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI), a large market cap stock a smart buy?

With a market cap of 22954.03, Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) has a large market cap size. Cummins Inc. (NYSE: CMI) has been on the stock market since its IPO date on the 12/18/1984. Cummins Inc. is in the Diversified Machinery industry and Industrial Goods sector. Average volume for Cummins Inc., is 1600.72, and so far today it has a volume of 697231. Performance year to date since the 12/18/1984 is 60.38%.

To help you determine whether Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) is undervalued the following values will help you decide. P/E is 19.76 and forward P/E is 17.3. PEG perhaps more useful shows that Cummins Inc. has a value for PEG of *TBA. P/S ratio is 1.29 and the P/B ratio is 3.3. The P/Cash and P/Free cash flow is 15.29 and 27.29 respectively.

At the current price Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) is trading at, 136.8 (0.28% today), Cummins Inc. has a dividend yield of 3.01%, and this is covered by a payout ratio of 57.10%. Earnings per share (EPS) is 6.9, and this is looking to grow in the next year to -1.09% after growing -13.00% this past year. EPS growth quarter over quarter is -19.80%, and -9.40% for sales growth quarter over quarter.

The number of shares outstanding is 168.26, and the number of shares float is 167.57. The senior management bring insider ownership to 0.10%, and institutional ownership is at 83.00%. The float short is 2.92%, with the short ratio at a value of 3.06. Management has seen a return on assets of 7.80%, and also a return on investment of 16.60%.

The ability for Cummins Inc., to deal with debt, means it current ratio is 1.8, and quick ratio is 1.2. Long term debt/equity is 0.23 and total debt/equity is 0.28. In terms of margins, Cummins Inc. has a gross margin of 25.60%, with its operating margin at 9.30%, and Cummins Inc. has a profit margin of 6.60%.

The 52 week high is -7.00%, with 77.20% being its 52 week low. The 20 day simple moving average is 1.43% and the 200 day simple moving average is 13.46%.

