Is CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS), a large market cap stock a smart buy?

With a market cap of 84372, CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has a large market cap size. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE: CVS) has been on the stock market since its IPO date on the 12/17/1984. CVS Health Corporation is in the Health Care Plans industry and Healthcare sector. Average volume for CVS Health Corporation, is 8448, and so far today it has a volume of 2096097. Performance year to date since the 12/17/1984 is -17.74%.

To help you determine whether CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) is undervalued the following values will help you decide. P/E is 16.86 and forward P/E is 13.46. PEG perhaps more useful shows that CVS Health Corporation has a value for PEG of 1.58. P/S ratio is 0.49 and the P/B ratio is 2.35. The P/Cash and P/Free cash flow is 37.28 and 13.39 respectively.

At the current price CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) is trading at, 78.73 (-0.34% today), CVS Health Corporation has a dividend yield of 2.15%, and this is covered by a payout ratio of 38.60%. Earnings per share (EPS) is 4.69, and this is looking to grow in the next year to 1.03% after growing 16.80% this past year. EPS growth quarter over quarter is 29.70%, and 15.50% for sales growth quarter over quarter.

The number of shares outstanding is 1068, and the number of shares float is 1061.9. The senior management bring insider ownership to 0.23%, and institutional ownership is at 82.60%. The float short is 1.22%, with the short ratio at a value of 1.54. Management has seen a return on assets of 5.10%, and also a return on investment of 9.40%.

The ability for CVS Health Corporation, to deal with debt, means it current ratio is 1.2, and quick ratio is 0.6. Long term debt/equity is 0.71 and total debt/equity is 0.74. In terms of margins, CVS Health Corporation has a gross margin of 16.50%, with its operating margin at 5.10%, and CVS Health Corporation has a profit margin of 2.70%.

The 52 week high is -25.50%, with 13.61% being its 52 week low. The 20 day simple moving average is -0.96% and the 200 day simple moving average is -14.15%.

Disclaimer: Remember there is a risk to your investment, this is not a recommendation, nor personal advice, never invest more than you are able too loose.