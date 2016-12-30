Is D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI), a large market cap stock a smart buy?

With a market cap of 10349.63, D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) has a large market cap size. D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE: DHI) has been on the stock market since its IPO date on the 6/5/1992. D.R. Horton, Inc. is in the Residential Construction industry and Industrial Goods sector. Average volume for D.R. Horton, Inc., is 4520.92, and so far today it has a volume of 1628076. Performance year to date since the 6/5/1992 is -13.04%.

To help you determine whether D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) is undervalued the following values will help you decide. P/E is 11.66 and forward P/E is 9.33. PEG perhaps more useful shows that D.R. Horton, Inc. has a value for PEG of 1.07. P/S ratio is 0.85 and the P/B ratio is 1.51. The P/Cash and P/Free cash flow is 7.94 and 25.05 respectively.

At the current price D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) is trading at, 27.34 (-0.69% today), D.R. Horton, Inc. has a dividend yield of 1.45%, and this is covered by a payout ratio of 13.40%. Earnings per share (EPS) is 2.36, and this is looking to grow in the next year to 10.64% after growing 16.40% this past year. EPS growth quarter over quarter is 16.90%, and 17.90% for sales growth quarter over quarter.

The number of shares outstanding is 375.94, and the number of shares float is 337.52. The senior management bring insider ownership to 6.70%, and institutional ownership is at 83.90%. The float short is 2.92%, with the short ratio at a value of 2.18. Management has seen a return on assets of 7.80%, and also a return on investment of 8.80%.

The ability for D.R. Horton, Inc., to deal with debt, means it current ratio is *TBA, and quick ratio is *TBA. Long term debt/equity is 0.48 and total debt/equity is 0.48. In terms of margins, D.R. Horton, Inc. has a gross margin of 21.90%, with its operating margin at 11.10%, and D.R. Horton, Inc. has a profit margin of 7.30%.

The 52 week high is -20.42%, with 20.06% being its 52 week low. The 20 day simple moving average is -3.46% and the 200 day simple moving average is -9.64%.

Disclaimer: Remember there is a risk to your investment, this is not a recommendation, nor personal advice, never invest more than you are able too loose.