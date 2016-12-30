Is Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR), a large market cap stock a smart buy?

With a market cap of 53680.04, Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) has a large market cap size. Danaher Corporation (NYSE: DHR) has been on the stock market since its IPO date on the 11/5/1987. Danaher Corporation is in the Diversified Machinery industry and Industrial Goods sector. Average volume for Danaher Corporation, is 3350.6, and so far today it has a volume of 600342. Performance year to date since the 11/5/1987 is 11.81%.

To help you determine whether Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) is undervalued the following values will help you decide. P/E is 25.55 and forward P/E is 19.87. PEG perhaps more useful shows that Danaher Corporation has a value for PEG of 3.93. P/S ratio is 2.95 and the P/B ratio is 2.33. The P/Cash and P/Free cash flow is 55.26 and 20.13 respectively.

At the current price Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) is trading at, 78.04 (-0.23% today), Danaher Corporation has a dividend yield of 0.64%, and this is covered by a payout ratio of 16.30%. Earnings per share (EPS) is 3.06, and this is looking to grow in the next year to 9.45% after growing 3.30% this past year. EPS growth quarter over quarter is 5.60%, and 17.60% for sales growth quarter over quarter.

The number of shares outstanding is 686.27, and the number of shares float is 606.19. The senior management bring insider ownership to 0.20%, and institutional ownership is at 77.30%. The float short is 1.88%, with the short ratio at a value of 3.41. Management has seen a return on assets of 5.40%, and also a return on investment of 7.30%.

The ability for Danaher Corporation, to deal with debt, means it current ratio is 1.4, and quick ratio is 1. Long term debt/equity is 0.32 and total debt/equity is 0.36. In terms of margins, Danaher Corporation has a gross margin of 54.20%, with its operating margin at 15.00%, and Danaher Corporation has a profit margin of 14.10%.

The 52 week high is -5.26%, with 27.52% being its 52 week low. The 20 day simple moving average is -0.57% and the 200 day simple moving average is 1.57%.

Disclaimer: Remember there is a risk to your investment, this is not a recommendation, nor personal advice, never invest more than you are able too loose.