Is DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA), a large market cap stock a smart buy?

With a market cap of 12636.44, DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) has a large market cap size. DaVita Inc. (NYSE: DVA) has been on the stock market since its IPO date on the 10/31/1995. DaVita Inc. is in the Specialized Health Services industry and Healthcare sector. Average volume for DaVita Inc., is 2206.81, and so far today it has a volume of 325228. Performance year to date since the 10/31/1995 is -7.67%.

To help you determine whether DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) is undervalued the following values will help you decide. P/E is 18.62 and forward P/E is 17.05. PEG perhaps more useful shows that DaVita Inc. has a value for PEG of 1.38. P/S ratio is 0.87 and the P/B ratio is 2.67. The P/Cash and P/Free cash flow is 8.03 and 11.52 respectively.

At the current price DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) is trading at, 64.26 (-0.16% today), DaVita Inc. has a dividend yield of *TBA, and this is covered by a payout ratio of 0.00%. Earnings per share (EPS) is 3.46, and this is looking to grow in the next year to 0.43% after growing -62.60% this past year. EPS growth quarter over quarter is 177.10%, and 5.80% for sales growth quarter over quarter.

The number of shares outstanding is 196.34, and the number of shares float is 196.2. The senior management bring insider ownership to 0.10%, and institutional ownership is at 87.90%. The float short is 4.32%, with the short ratio at a value of 3.84. Management has seen a return on assets of 3.80%, and also a return on investment of 6.20%.

The ability for DaVita Inc., to deal with debt, means it current ratio is 1.6, and quick ratio is 1.5. Long term debt/equity is 1.83 and total debt/equity is 1.86. In terms of margins, DaVita Inc. has a gross margin of 28.10%, with its operating margin at 12.10%, and DaVita Inc. has a profit margin of 4.90%.

The 52 week high is -18.42%, with 17.91% being its 52 week low. The 20 day simple moving average is 3.64% and the 200 day simple moving average is -7.70%.

Disclaimer: Remember there is a risk to your investment, this is not a recommendation, nor personal advice, never invest more than you are able too loose.