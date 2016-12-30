Is Deere & Company (NYSE:DE), a large market cap stock a smart buy?

With a market cap of 32694.86, Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) has a large market cap size. Deere & Company (NYSE: DE) has been on the stock market since its IPO date on the 6/1/1972. Deere & Company is in the Farm & Construction Machinery industry and Industrial Goods sector. Average volume for Deere & Company, is 3102.16, and so far today it has a volume of 643181. Performance year to date since the 6/1/1972 is 38.36%.

To help you determine whether Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) is undervalued the following values will help you decide. P/E is 21.44 and forward P/E is 19.98. PEG perhaps more useful shows that Deere & Company has a value for PEG of 1.12. P/S ratio is 1.23 and the P/B ratio is 4.98. The P/Cash and P/Free cash flow is 7.54 and 682.57 respectively.

At the current price Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) is trading at, 102.96 (-0.24% today), Deere & Company has a dividend yield of 2.33%, and this is covered by a payout ratio of 49.60%. Earnings per share (EPS) is 4.81, and this is looking to grow in the next year to 15.60% after growing -16.60% this past year. EPS growth quarter over quarter is -16.70%, and -2.90% for sales growth quarter over quarter.

The number of shares outstanding is 316.78, and the number of shares float is 316.13. The senior management bring insider ownership to 10.10%, and institutional ownership is at 73.40%. The float short is 7.73%, with the short ratio at a value of 7.88. Management has seen a return on assets of 2.60%, and also a return on investment of 5.30%.

The ability for Deere & Company, to deal with debt, means it current ratio is *TBA, and quick ratio is *TBA. Long term debt/equity is 3.64 and total debt/equity is 5.47. In terms of margins, Deere & Company has a gross margin of 27.20%, with its operating margin at 11.60%, and Deere & Company has a profit margin of 5.70%.

The 52 week high is -1.78%, with 50.05% being its 52 week low. The 20 day simple moving average is 7.55% and the 200 day simple moving average is 21.23%.

