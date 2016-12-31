Is Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DVMT), a large market cap stock a smart buy?

With a market cap of 11889.74, Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DVMT) has a large market cap size. Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE: DVMT) has been on the stock market since its IPO date on the 8/17/2016. Dell Technologies Inc. is in the Diversified Computer Systems industry and Technology sector. Average volume for Dell Technologies Inc., is 1675.12, and so far today it has a volume of 357087. Performance year to date since the 8/17/2016 is 28.51%.

To help you determine whether Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DVMT) is undervalued the following values will help you decide. P/E is *TBA and forward P/E is *TBA. PEG perhaps more useful shows that Dell Technologies Inc. has a value for PEG of *TBA. P/S ratio is 0.21 and the P/B ratio is 2.86. The P/Cash and P/Free cash flow is 0.87 and 11.63 respectively.

At the current price Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DVMT) is trading at, 54.81 (-0.81% today), Dell Technologies Inc. has a dividend yield of *TBA, and this is covered by a payout ratio of *TBA. Earnings per share (EPS) is -4.35, and this is looking to grow in the next year to *TBA after growing 9.80% this past year. EPS growth quarter over quarter is -325.70%, and 28.20% for sales growth quarter over quarter.

The number of shares outstanding is 215.16, and the number of shares float is 215.16. The senior management bring insider ownership to 0.10%, and institutional ownership is at 86.20%. The float short is 0.86%, with the short ratio at a value of 1.11. Management has seen a return on assets of -2.20%, and also a return on investment of -2.10%.

The ability for Dell Technologies Inc., to deal with debt, means it current ratio is 0.9, and quick ratio is 0.8. Long term debt/equity is 3.41 and total debt/equity is 4.01. In terms of margins, Dell Technologies Inc. has a gross margin of 20.30%, with its operating margin at -2.90%, and Dell Technologies Inc. has a profit margin of -2.90%.

The 52 week high is -4.93%, with 30.44% being its 52 week low. The 20 day simple moving average is 5.79% and the 200 day simple moving average is 10.63%.

Disclaimer: Remember there is a risk to your investment, this is not a recommendation, nor personal advice, never invest more than you are able too loose.