Is Delphi Automotive PLC (NYSE:DLPH), a large market cap stock a smart buy?

With a market cap of 18334.72, Delphi Automotive PLC (NYSE:DLPH) has a large market cap size. Delphi Automotive PLC (NYSE: DLPH) has been on the stock market since its IPO date on the 11/17/2011. Delphi Automotive PLC is in the Auto Parts industry and Consumer Goods sector. Average volume for Delphi Automotive PLC, is 2365.78, and so far today it has a volume of 598603. Performance year to date since the 11/17/2011 is -20.01%.

To help you determine whether Delphi Automotive PLC (NYSE:DLPH) is undervalued the following values will help you decide. P/E is 17.36 and forward P/E is 10.38. PEG perhaps more useful shows that Delphi Automotive PLC has a value for PEG of 1.42. P/S ratio is 1.13 and the P/B ratio is 7.18. The P/Cash and P/Free cash flow is 46.42 and 21.17 respectively.

At the current price Delphi Automotive PLC (NYSE:DLPH) is trading at, 67.17 (-0.28% today), Delphi Automotive PLC has a dividend yield of 1.72%, and this is covered by a payout ratio of 26.40%. Earnings per share (EPS) is 3.88, and this is looking to grow in the next year to 7.20% after growing -4.40% this past year. EPS growth quarter over quarter is -13.00%, and 12.70% for sales growth quarter over quarter.

The number of shares outstanding is 272.19, and the number of shares float is 269.99. The senior management bring insider ownership to 0.10%, and institutional ownership is at 95.80%. The float short is 2.02%, with the short ratio at a value of 2.3. Management has seen a return on assets of 9.70%, and also a return on investment of 21.70%.

The ability for Delphi Automotive PLC, to deal with debt, means it current ratio is 1.3, and quick ratio is 1. Long term debt/equity is 1.58 and total debt/equity is 1.6. In terms of margins, Delphi Automotive PLC has a gross margin of 19.70%, with its operating margin at 9.30%, and Delphi Automotive PLC has a profit margin of 7.20%.

The 52 week high is -21.93%, with 23.00% being its 52 week low. The 20 day simple moving average is 0.65% and the 200 day simple moving average is -1.19%.

Disclaimer: Remember there is a risk to your investment, this is not a recommendation, nor personal advice, never invest more than you are able too loose.