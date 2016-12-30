Is Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL), a large market cap stock a smart buy?

With a market cap of 36862.18, Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) has a large market cap size. Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE: DAL) has been on the stock market since its IPO date on the 5/3/2007. Delta Air Lines, Inc. is in the Major Airlines industry and Services sector. Average volume for Delta Air Lines, Inc., is 9526.76, and so far today it has a volume of 2158989. Performance year to date since the 5/3/2007 is -1.11%.

To help you determine whether Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) is undervalued the following values will help you decide. P/E is 7.98 and forward P/E is 9.69. PEG perhaps more useful shows that Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a value for PEG of 0.71. P/S ratio is 0.93 and the P/B ratio is 2.92. The P/Cash and P/Free cash flow is 11.69 and 10.19 respectively.

At the current price Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) is trading at, 49.09 (-0.45% today), Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a dividend yield of 1.64%, and this is covered by a payout ratio of 9.80%. Earnings per share (EPS) is 6.18, and this is looking to grow in the next year to -3.89% after growing 621.80% this past year. EPS growth quarter over quarter is 2.30%, and -5.60% for sales growth quarter over quarter.

The number of shares outstanding is 747.56, and the number of shares float is 747.56. The senior management bring insider ownership to 0.20%, and institutional ownership is at 82.80%. The float short is 2.05%, with the short ratio at a value of 1.61. Management has seen a return on assets of 9.10%, and also a return on investment of 27.00%.

The ability for Delta Air Lines, Inc., to deal with debt, means it current ratio is 0.5, and quick ratio is 0.4. Long term debt/equity is 0.52 and total debt/equity is 0.6. In terms of margins, Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a gross margin of 61.30%, with its operating margin at 19.30%, and Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a profit margin of 11.90%.

The 52 week high is -6.96%, with 52.11% being its 52 week low. The 20 day simple moving average is 4.71% and the 200 day simple moving average is 16.92%.

Disclaimer: Remember there is a risk to your investment, this is not a recommendation, nor personal advice, never invest more than you are able too loose.