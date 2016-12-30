Is DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY), a large market cap stock a smart buy?

With a market cap of 13423.71, DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) has a large market cap size. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ: XRAY) has been on the stock market since its IPO date on the 4/25/1991. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. is in the Medical Instruments & Supplies industry and Healthcare sector. Average volume for DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc., is 1535.02, and so far today it has a volume of 423014. Performance year to date since the 4/25/1991 is -3.78%.

To help you determine whether DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) is undervalued the following values will help you decide. P/E is 29.92 and forward P/E is 19.22. PEG perhaps more useful shows that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a value for PEG of 2.88. P/S ratio is 3.93 and the P/B ratio is 1.62. The P/Cash and P/Free cash flow is 40.06 and 43.27 respectively.

At the current price DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) is trading at, 57.75 (-0.86% today), DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a dividend yield of 0.53%, and this is covered by a payout ratio of 15.40%. Earnings per share (EPS) is 1.95, and this is looking to grow in the next year to 9.38% after growing -21.30% this past year. EPS growth quarter over quarter is -34.00%, and 47.00% for sales growth quarter over quarter.

The number of shares outstanding is 230.45, and the number of shares float is 228.19. The senior management bring insider ownership to 0.50%, and institutional ownership is at 96.30%. The float short is 4.94%, with the short ratio at a value of 7.35. Management has seen a return on assets of 3.90%, and also a return on investment of 8.50%.

The ability for DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc., to deal with debt, means it current ratio is 2.4, and quick ratio is 1.7. Long term debt/equity is 0.19 and total debt/equity is 0.19. In terms of margins, DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a gross margin of 53.60%, with its operating margin at 12.10%, and DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a profit margin of 11.20%.

The 52 week high is -11.93%, with 8.64% being its 52 week low. The 20 day simple moving average is -2.29% and the 200 day simple moving average is -4.64%.

Disclaimer: Remember there is a risk to your investment, this is not a recommendation, nor personal advice, never invest more than you are able too loose.