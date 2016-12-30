Is Deutsche Bank AG (NYSE:DB), a large market cap stock a smart buy?

With a market cap of 24408.05, Deutsche Bank AG (NYSE:DB) has a large market cap size. Deutsche Bank AG (NYSE: DB) has been on the stock market since its IPO date on the 11/18/1996. Deutsche Bank AG is in the Foreign Regional Banks industry and Financial sector. Average volume for Deutsche Bank AG, is 9699.48, and so far today it has a volume of 3003325. Performance year to date since the 11/18/1996 is -26.21%.

To help you determine whether Deutsche Bank AG (NYSE:DB) is undervalued the following values will help you decide. P/E is *TBA and forward P/E is 13.07. PEG perhaps more useful shows that Deutsche Bank AG has a value for PEG of *TBA. P/S ratio is 0.93 and the P/B ratio is 0.36. The P/Cash and P/Free cash flow is 0.05 and *TBA respectively.

At the current price Deutsche Bank AG (NYSE:DB) is trading at, 18.08 (1.46% today), Deutsche Bank AG has a dividend yield of *TBA, and this is covered by a payout ratio of *TBA. Earnings per share (EPS) is -1.44, and this is looking to grow in the next year to 581.50% after growing -486.30% this past year. EPS growth quarter over quarter is 104.20%, and -4.50% for sales growth quarter over quarter.

The number of shares outstanding is 1369.7, and the number of shares float is 1337.2. The senior management bring insider ownership to 2.70%, and institutional ownership is at *TBA. The float short is 2.03%, with the short ratio at a value of 2.8. Management has seen a return on assets of -0.10%, and also a return on investment of 4.50%.

The ability for Deutsche Bank AG, to deal with debt, means it current ratio is *TBA, and quick ratio is *TBA. Long term debt/equity is 2.71 and total debt/equity is 2.71. In terms of margins, Deutsche Bank AG has a gross margin of *TBA, with its operating margin at 54.90%, and Deutsche Bank AG has a profit margin of -7.60%.

The 52 week high is -26.86%, with 61.57% being its 52 week low. The 20 day simple moving average is 11.08% and the 200 day simple moving average is 16.19%.

