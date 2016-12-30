Is Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO), a large market cap stock a smart buy?

With a market cap of 64829.07, Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) has a large market cap size. Diageo plc (NYSE: DEO) has been on the stock market since its IPO date on the 5/13/1996. Diageo plc is in the Beverages – Wineries & Distillers industry and Consumer Goods sector. Average volume for Diageo plc, is 829.1, and so far today it has a volume of 343367. Performance year to date since the 5/13/1996 is -2.31%.

To help you determine whether Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) is undervalued the following values will help you decide. P/E is 23.63 and forward P/E is 17.24. PEG perhaps more useful shows that Diageo plc has a value for PEG of 3.48. P/S ratio is 5.03 and the P/B ratio is 6.2. The P/Cash and P/Free cash flow is 33.32 and 88.12 respectively.

At the current price Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) is trading at, 103.85 (0.38% today), Diageo plc has a dividend yield of 3.57%, and this is covered by a payout ratio of 66.20%. Earnings per share (EPS) is 4.38, and this is looking to grow in the next year to 12.63% after growing -5.80% this past year. EPS growth quarter over quarter is 31.40%, and 12.80% for sales growth quarter over quarter.

The number of shares outstanding is 626.61, and the number of shares float is 625.22. The senior management bring insider ownership to 0.70%, and institutional ownership is at 12.40%. The float short is 0.37%, with the short ratio at a value of 2.83. Management has seen a return on assets of 8.20%, and also a return on investment of 13.10%.

The ability for Diageo plc, to deal with debt, means it current ratio is 1.4, and quick ratio is 0.7. Long term debt/equity is 1 and total debt/equity is 1.28. In terms of margins, Diageo plc has a gross margin of 59.50%, with its operating margin at 28.30%, and Diageo plc has a profit margin of 21.40%.

The 52 week high is -11.73%, with 6.82% being its 52 week low. The 20 day simple moving average is 0.13% and the 200 day simple moving average is -4.07%.

Disclaimer: Remember there is a risk to your investment, this is not a recommendation, nor personal advice, never invest more than you are able too loose.