Is Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR), a large market cap stock a smart buy?

With a market cap of 15614.72, Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) has a large market cap size. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: DLR) has been on the stock market since its IPO date on the 10/29/2004. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. is in the REIT – Office industry and Financial sector. Average volume for Digital Realty Trust, Inc., is 1497.06, and so far today it has a volume of 584865. Performance year to date since the 10/29/2004 is 35.09%.

To help you determine whether Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) is undervalued the following values will help you decide. P/E is 68.63 and forward P/E is 65.3. PEG perhaps more useful shows that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a value for PEG of *TBA. P/S ratio is 7.56 and the P/B ratio is 3.5. The P/Cash and P/Free cash flow is 428.98 and *TBA respectively.

At the current price Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) is trading at, 98.33 (-0.08% today), Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a dividend yield of 3.58%, and this is covered by a payout ratio of 240.10%. Earnings per share (EPS) is 1.43, and this is looking to grow in the next year to -24.84% after growing 57.50% this past year. EPS growth quarter over quarter is 350.10%, and 25.30% for sales growth quarter over quarter.

The number of shares outstanding is 158.67, and the number of shares float is 158.54. The senior management bring insider ownership to 0.25%, and institutional ownership is at *TBA. The float short is 10.36%, with the short ratio at a value of 10.97. Management has seen a return on assets of 1.80%, and also a return on investment of 4.30%.

The ability for Digital Realty Trust, Inc., to deal with debt, means it current ratio is *TBA, and quick ratio is *TBA. Long term debt/equity is 1.45 and total debt/equity is 1.45. In terms of margins, Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a gross margin of 63.70%, with its operating margin at 18.70%, and Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a profit margin of 10.40%.

The 52 week high is -11.53%, with 46.06% being its 52 week low. The 20 day simple moving average is 6.70% and the 200 day simple moving average is 4.06%.

Disclaimer: Remember there is a risk to your investment, this is not a recommendation, nor personal advice, never invest more than you are able too loose.