Is Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS), a large market cap stock a smart buy?

With a market cap of 28251.42, Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) has a large market cap size. Discover Financial Services (NYSE: DFS) has been on the stock market since its IPO date on the 6/14/2007. Discover Financial Services is in the Credit Services industry and Financial sector. Average volume for Discover Financial Services, is 2715.08, and so far today it has a volume of 794883. Performance year to date since the 6/14/2007 is 36.95%.

To help you determine whether Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) is undervalued the following values will help you decide. P/E is 13.05 and forward P/E is 11.73. PEG perhaps more useful shows that Discover Financial Services has a value for PEG of 1.83. P/S ratio is 3.36 and the P/B ratio is 2.68. The P/Cash and P/Free cash flow is 2.19 and 7.07 respectively.

At the current price Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) is trading at, 72.05 (0.28% today), Discover Financial Services has a dividend yield of 1.67%, and this is covered by a payout ratio of 21.00%. Earnings per share (EPS) is 5.51, and this is looking to grow in the next year to 6.30% after growing 4.60% this past year. EPS growth quarter over quarter is 12.60%, and 8.80% for sales growth quarter over quarter.

The number of shares outstanding is 393.2, and the number of shares float is 389.94. The senior management bring insider ownership to 0.90%, and institutional ownership is at 86.40%. The float short is 1.38%, with the short ratio at a value of 1.99. Management has seen a return on assets of 2.60%, and also a return on investment of 10.90%.

The ability for Discover Financial Services, to deal with debt, means it current ratio is *TBA, and quick ratio is *TBA. Long term debt/equity is 2.49 and total debt/equity is 2.49. In terms of margins, Discover Financial Services has a gross margin of *TBA, with its operating margin at 62.90%, and Discover Financial Services has a profit margin of 27.00%.

The 52 week high is -2.14%, with 70.75% being its 52 week low. The 20 day simple moving average is 10.48% and the 200 day simple moving average is 25.31%.

