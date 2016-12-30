Is Discovery Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA), a large market cap stock a smart buy?

With a market cap of 10879.4, Discovery Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) has a large market cap size. Discovery Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: DISCA) has been on the stock market since its IPO date on the 7/8/2005. Discovery Communications, Inc. is in the CATV Systems industry and Services sector. Average volume for Discovery Communications, Inc., is 3141.88, and so far today it has a volume of 864201. Performance year to date since the 7/8/2005 is 3.79%.

To help you determine whether Discovery Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) is undervalued the following values will help you decide. P/E is 15.55 and forward P/E is 12.57. PEG perhaps more useful shows that Discovery Communications, Inc. has a value for PEG of 0.96. P/S ratio is 1.68 and the P/B ratio is 2.1. The P/Cash and P/Free cash flow is 48.57 and 8.02 respectively.

At the current price Discovery Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) is trading at, 27.41 (-1.03% today), Discovery Communications, Inc. has a dividend yield of *TBA, and this is covered by a payout ratio of 0.00%. Earnings per share (EPS) is 1.78, and this is looking to grow in the next year to 15.17% after growing -4.80% this past year. EPS growth quarter over quarter is -14.90%, and -0.10% for sales growth quarter over quarter.

The number of shares outstanding is 392.9, and the number of shares float is 377.9. The senior management bring insider ownership to 1.57%, and institutional ownership is at *TBA. The float short is 5.87%, with the short ratio at a value of 7.05. Management has seen a return on assets of 4.60%, and also a return on investment of 11.20%.

The ability for Discovery Communications, Inc., to deal with debt, means it current ratio is 1.8, and quick ratio is 1.8. Long term debt/equity is 1.52 and total debt/equity is 1.54. In terms of margins, Discovery Communications, Inc. has a gross margin of 62.50%, with its operating margin at 29.50%, and Discovery Communications, Inc. has a profit margin of 11.30%.

The 52 week high is -7.88%, with 15.83% being its 52 week low. The 20 day simple moving average is 0.51% and the 200 day simple moving average is 2.29%.

