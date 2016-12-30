Is DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH), a large market cap stock a smart buy?

With a market cap of 27241.26, DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) has a large market cap size. DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ: DISH) has been on the stock market since its IPO date on the 6/21/1995. DISH Network Corporation is in the CATV Systems industry and Services sector. Average volume for DISH Network Corporation, is 2006.44, and so far today it has a volume of 746237. Performance year to date since the 6/21/1995 is 2.13%.

To help you determine whether DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) is undervalued the following values will help you decide. P/E is 28.19 and forward P/E is 21.7. PEG perhaps more useful shows that DISH Network Corporation has a value for PEG of *TBA. P/S ratio is 1.8 and the P/B ratio is 6.33. The P/Cash and P/Free cash flow is 5.49 and *TBA respectively.

At the current price DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) is trading at, 57.83 (-0.98% today), DISH Network Corporation has a dividend yield of *TBA, and this is covered by a payout ratio of 0.00%. Earnings per share (EPS) is 2.07, and this is looking to grow in the next year to -10.86% after growing -21.20% this past year. EPS growth quarter over quarter is 47.50%, and 0.30% for sales growth quarter over quarter.

The number of shares outstanding is 466.46, and the number of shares float is 218.67. The senior management bring insider ownership to 0.20%, and institutional ownership is at 92.70%. The float short is 5.65%, with the short ratio at a value of 6.15. Management has seen a return on assets of 4.10%, and also a return on investment of 5.90%.

The ability for DISH Network Corporation, to deal with debt, means it current ratio is 1.7, and quick ratio is 1.6. Long term debt/equity is 3.62 and total debt/equity is 3.84. In terms of margins, DISH Network Corporation has a gross margin of 26.50%, with its operating margin at 10.20%, and DISH Network Corporation has a profit margin of 6.50%.

The 52 week high is -4.02%, with 48.85% being its 52 week low. The 20 day simple moving average is 0.85% and the 200 day simple moving average is 10.56%.

Disclaimer: Remember there is a risk to your investment, this is not a recommendation, nor personal advice, never invest more than you are able too loose.