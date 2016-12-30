Is Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG), a large market cap stock a smart buy?

With a market cap of 20539.94, Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) has a large market cap size. Dollar General Corporation (NYSE: DG) has been on the stock market since its IPO date on the 11/13/2009. Dollar General Corporation is in the Discount, Variety Stores industry and Services sector. Average volume for Dollar General Corporation, is 3229, and so far today it has a volume of 826280. Performance year to date since the 11/13/2009 is 4.44%.

To help you determine whether Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) is undervalued the following values will help you decide. P/E is 17.47 and forward P/E is 15.75. PEG perhaps more useful shows that Dollar General Corporation has a value for PEG of 1.63. P/S ratio is 0.97 and the P/B ratio is 3.88. The P/Cash and P/Free cash flow is 102.6 and 29.53 respectively.

At the current price Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) is trading at, 73.82 (-0.42% today), Dollar General Corporation has a dividend yield of 1.35%, and this is covered by a payout ratio of 22.80%. Earnings per share (EPS) is 4.24, and this is looking to grow in the next year to 7.05% after growing 13.20% this past year. EPS growth quarter over quarter is -3.30%, and 5.00% for sales growth quarter over quarter.

The number of shares outstanding is 277.08, and the number of shares float is 275.54. The senior management bring insider ownership to 5.30%, and institutional ownership is at 96.70%. The float short is 3.53%, with the short ratio at a value of 3.01. Management has seen a return on assets of 10.50%, and also a return on investment of 15.00%.

The ability for Dollar General Corporation, to deal with debt, means it current ratio is 1.3, and quick ratio is 0.2. Long term debt/equity is 0.5 and total debt/equity is 0.59. In terms of margins, Dollar General Corporation has a gross margin of 30.90%, with its operating margin at 9.40%, and Dollar General Corporation has a profit margin of 5.70%.

The 52 week high is -23.28%, with 11.37% being its 52 week low. The 20 day simple moving average is 0.04% and the 200 day simple moving average is -8.93%.

Disclaimer: Remember there is a risk to your investment, this is not a recommendation, nor personal advice, never invest more than you are able too loose.