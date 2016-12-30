Is Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR), a large market cap stock a smart buy?

With a market cap of 18399.19, Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) has a large market cap size. Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ: DLTR) has been on the stock market since its IPO date on the 3/9/1995. Dollar Tree, Inc. is in the Discount, Variety Stores industry and Services sector. Average volume for Dollar Tree, Inc., is 2784.56, and so far today it has a volume of 780931. Performance year to date since the 3/9/1995 is 0.16%.

To help you determine whether Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) is undervalued the following values will help you decide. P/E is 22.83 and forward P/E is 17.09. PEG perhaps more useful shows that Dollar Tree, Inc. has a value for PEG of 1.03. P/S ratio is 0.9 and the P/B ratio is 3.61. The P/Cash and P/Free cash flow is 24.94 and 14.63 respectively.

At the current price Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) is trading at, 76.6 (-0.96% today), Dollar Tree, Inc. has a dividend yield of *TBA, and this is covered by a payout ratio of 0.00%. Earnings per share (EPS) is 3.39, and this is looking to grow in the next year to 20.92% after growing -56.40% this past year. EPS growth quarter over quarter is 107.60%, and 1.10% for sales growth quarter over quarter.

The number of shares outstanding is 237.9, and the number of shares float is 226.43. The senior management bring insider ownership to 1.70%, and institutional ownership is at 95.90%. The float short is 2.94%, with the short ratio at a value of 2.39. Management has seen a return on assets of 5.00%, and also a return on investment of 7.40%.

The ability for Dollar Tree, Inc., to deal with debt, means it current ratio is 2, and quick ratio is 0.5. Long term debt/equity is 1.4 and total debt/equity is 1.43. In terms of margins, Dollar Tree, Inc. has a gross margin of 30.50%, with its operating margin at 7.80%, and Dollar Tree, Inc. has a profit margin of 3.90%.

The 52 week high is -23.35%, with 5.63% being its 52 week low. The 20 day simple moving average is -5.78% and the 200 day simple moving average is -9.72%.

Disclaimer: Remember there is a risk to your investment, this is not a recommendation, nor personal advice, never invest more than you are able too loose.