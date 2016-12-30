Is Dominion Resources, Inc. (NYSE:D), a large market cap stock a smart buy?

With a market cap of 48178.03, Dominion Resources, Inc. (NYSE:D) has a large market cap size. Dominion Resources, Inc. (NYSE: D) has been on the stock market since its IPO date on the 10/3/1984. Dominion Resources, Inc. is in the Electric Utilities industry and Utilities sector. Average volume for Dominion Resources, Inc., is 2542.59, and so far today it has a volume of 1127013. Performance year to date since the 10/3/1984 is 18.28%.

To help you determine whether Dominion Resources, Inc. (NYSE:D) is undervalued the following values will help you decide. P/E is 23.27 and forward P/E is 19.99. PEG perhaps more useful shows that Dominion Resources, Inc. has a value for PEG of 3.85. P/S ratio is 4.3 and the P/B ratio is 3.22. The P/Cash and P/Free cash flow is 191.94 and *TBA respectively.

At the current price Dominion Resources, Inc. (NYSE:D) is trading at, 76.66 (-0.43% today), Dominion Resources, Inc. has a dividend yield of 3.92%, and this is covered by a payout ratio of 82.90%. Earnings per share (EPS) is 3.31, and this is looking to grow in the next year to 1.32% after growing 42.70% this past year. EPS growth quarter over quarter is 10.70%, and 5.40% for sales growth quarter over quarter.

The number of shares outstanding is 625.77, and the number of shares float is 623.7. The senior management bring insider ownership to 0.39%, and institutional ownership is at 66.10%. The float short is 3.27%, with the short ratio at a value of 8.01. Management has seen a return on assets of 3.20%, and also a return on investment of 6.30%.

The ability for Dominion Resources, Inc., to deal with debt, means it current ratio is 0.4, and quick ratio is 0.3. Long term debt/equity is 1.92 and total debt/equity is 2.32. In terms of margins, Dominion Resources, Inc. has a gross margin of 97.30%, with its operating margin at 30.70%, and Dominion Resources, Inc. has a profit margin of 18.10%.

The 52 week high is -1.10%, with 20.25% being its 52 week low. The 20 day simple moving average is 4.21% and the 200 day simple moving average is 5.09%.

Disclaimer: Remember there is a risk to your investment, this is not a recommendation, nor personal advice, never invest more than you are able too loose.