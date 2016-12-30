Is Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV), a large market cap stock a smart buy?

With a market cap of 11680.77, Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) has a large market cap size. Dover Corporation (NYSE: DOV) has been on the stock market since its IPO date on the 7/1/1985. Dover Corporation is in the Diversified Machinery industry and Industrial Goods sector. Average volume for Dover Corporation, is 1572.22, and so far today it has a volume of 169107. Performance year to date since the 7/1/1985 is 25.80%.

To help you determine whether Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) is undervalued the following values will help you decide. P/E is 24.27 and forward P/E is 20.44. PEG perhaps more useful shows that Dover Corporation has a value for PEG of 2.93. P/S ratio is 1.74 and the P/B ratio is 3.08. The P/Cash and P/Free cash flow is 22.69 and 26.33 respectively.

At the current price Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) is trading at, 74.75 (-0.59% today), Dover Corporation has a dividend yield of 2.34%, and this is covered by a payout ratio of 53.80%. Earnings per share (EPS) is 3.1, and this is looking to grow in the next year to 23.58% after growing -18.80% this past year. EPS growth quarter over quarter is -30.30%, and -4.50% for sales growth quarter over quarter.

The number of shares outstanding is 155.35, and the number of shares float is 153.51. The senior management bring insider ownership to 0.70%, and institutional ownership is at 88.10%. The float short is 1.54%, with the short ratio at a value of 1.5. Management has seen a return on assets of 5.50%, and also a return on investment of 11.20%.

The ability for Dover Corporation, to deal with debt, means it current ratio is 1.4, and quick ratio is 1. Long term debt/equity is 0.69 and total debt/equity is 0.83. In terms of margins, Dover Corporation has a gross margin of 37.00%, with its operating margin at 11.30%, and Dover Corporation has a profit margin of 7.30%.

The 52 week high is -4.50%, with 50.62% being its 52 week low. The 20 day simple moving average is 4.28% and the 200 day simple moving average is 8.35%.

Disclaimer: Remember there is a risk to your investment, this is not a recommendation, nor personal advice, never invest more than you are able too loose.