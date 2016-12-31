Is Dr Pepper Snapple Group, Inc. (NYSE:DPS), a large market cap stock a smart buy?

With a market cap of 16661.14, Dr Pepper Snapple Group, Inc. (NYSE:DPS) has a large market cap size. Dr Pepper Snapple Group, Inc. (NYSE: DPS) has been on the stock market since its IPO date on the 5/7/2008. Dr Pepper Snapple Group, Inc. is in the Beverages – Soft Drinks industry and Consumer Goods sector. Average volume for Dr Pepper Snapple Group, Inc., is 1513.83, and so far today it has a volume of 243078. Performance year to date since the 5/7/2008 is -0.10%.

To help you determine whether Dr Pepper Snapple Group, Inc. (NYSE:DPS) is undervalued the following values will help you decide. P/E is 19.7 and forward P/E is 19.15. PEG perhaps more useful shows that Dr Pepper Snapple Group, Inc. has a value for PEG of 2. P/S ratio is 2.6 and the P/B ratio is 7.9. The P/Cash and P/Free cash flow is 26.87 and 47.2 respectively.

At the current price Dr Pepper Snapple Group, Inc. (NYSE:DPS) is trading at, 90.5 (-0.51% today), Dr Pepper Snapple Group, Inc. has a dividend yield of 2.33%, and this is covered by a payout ratio of 44.50%. Earnings per share (EPS) is 4.62, and this is looking to grow in the next year to 7.59% after growing 11.50% this past year. EPS growth quarter over quarter is 22.50%, and 3.10% for sales growth quarter over quarter.

The number of shares outstanding is 183.17, and the number of shares float is 182.93. The senior management bring insider ownership to 0.30%, and institutional ownership is at 92.50%. The float short is 3.87%, with the short ratio at a value of 4.68. Management has seen a return on assets of 10.10%, and also a return on investment of 15.80%.

The ability for Dr Pepper Snapple Group, Inc., to deal with debt, means it current ratio is 1.1, and quick ratio is 0.9. Long term debt/equity is 1.39 and total debt/equity is 1.56. In terms of margins, Dr Pepper Snapple Group, Inc. has a gross margin of 60.00%, with its operating margin at 22.20%, and Dr Pepper Snapple Group, Inc. has a profit margin of 13.50%.

The 52 week high is -7.32%, with 12.34% being its 52 week low. The 20 day simple moving average is 3.75% and the 200 day simple moving average is 0.17%.

