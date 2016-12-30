Is DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE), a large market cap stock a smart buy?

With a market cap of 17710.45, DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE) has a large market cap size. DTE Energy Company (NYSE: DTE) has been on the stock market since its IPO date on the 1/2/1970. DTE Energy Company is in the Electric Utilities industry and Utilities sector. Average volume for DTE Energy Company, is 1232.11, and so far today it has a volume of 217424. Performance year to date since the 1/2/1970 is 27.50%.

To help you determine whether DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE) is undervalued the following values will help you decide. P/E is 21.79 and forward P/E is 18.59. PEG perhaps more useful shows that DTE Energy Company has a value for PEG of 3.87. P/S ratio is 1.73 and the P/B ratio is 1.94. The P/Cash and P/Free cash flow is 268.34 and 770.02 respectively.

At the current price DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE) is trading at, 98.58 (-0.35% today), DTE Energy Company has a dividend yield of 3.34%, and this is covered by a payout ratio of 64.90%. Earnings per share (EPS) is 4.54, and this is looking to grow in the next year to 0.80% after growing -20.60% this past year. EPS growth quarter over quarter is 27.50%, and 12.70% for sales growth quarter over quarter.

The number of shares outstanding is 179.02, and the number of shares float is 178.34. The senior management bring insider ownership to 0.10%, and institutional ownership is at 65.90%. The float short is 2.12%, with the short ratio at a value of 3.07. Management has seen a return on assets of 2.80%, and also a return on investment of 5.50%.

The ability for DTE Energy Company, to deal with debt, means it current ratio is 1.3, and quick ratio is 0.9. Long term debt/equity is 1.04 and total debt/equity is 1.08. In terms of margins, DTE Energy Company has a gross margin of *TBA, with its operating margin at 12.50%, and DTE Energy Company has a profit margin of 8.00%.

The 52 week high is -0.68%, with 30.60% being its 52 week low. The 20 day simple moving average is 4.54% and the 200 day simple moving average is 7.15%.

