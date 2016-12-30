Is Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK), a large market cap stock a smart buy?

With a market cap of 53854.86, Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) has a large market cap size. Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE: DUK) has been on the stock market since its IPO date on the 4/6/1983. Duke Energy Corporation is in the Electric Utilities industry and Utilities sector. Average volume for Duke Energy Corporation, is 3375.24, and so far today it has a volume of 1113093. Performance year to date since the 4/6/1983 is 14.02%.

To help you determine whether Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) is undervalued the following values will help you decide. P/E is 19.63 and forward P/E is 16.82. PEG perhaps more useful shows that Duke Energy Corporation has a value for PEG of 11.55. P/S ratio is 2.32 and the P/B ratio is 1.33. The P/Cash and P/Free cash flow is 8.72 and *TBA respectively.

At the current price Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) is trading at, 77.79 (-0.29% today), Duke Energy Corporation has a dividend yield of 4.38%, and this is covered by a payout ratio of 80.30%. Earnings per share (EPS) is 3.97, and this is looking to grow in the next year to -1.02% after growing 15.80% this past year. EPS growth quarter over quarter is 12.00%, and 5.20% for sales growth quarter over quarter.

The number of shares outstanding is 690.27, and the number of shares float is 687.16. The senior management bring insider ownership to 0.07%, and institutional ownership is at 57.30%. The float short is 1.29%, with the short ratio at a value of 2.62. Management has seen a return on assets of 2.30%, and also a return on investment of 4.90%.

The ability for Duke Energy Corporation, to deal with debt, means it current ratio is 1.1, and quick ratio is 0.8. Long term debt/equity is 1.09 and total debt/equity is 1.24. In terms of margins, Duke Energy Corporation has a gross margin of 70.90%, with its operating margin at 23.60%, and Duke Energy Corporation has a profit margin of 12.30%.

The 52 week high is -10.34%, with 15.68% being its 52 week low. The 20 day simple moving average is 2.28% and the 200 day simple moving average is -0.85%.

