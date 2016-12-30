Is E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company (NYSE:DD), a large market cap stock a smart buy?

With a market cap of 64286.29, E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company (NYSE:DD) has a large market cap size. E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company (NYSE: DD) has been on the stock market since its IPO date on the 1/2/1962. E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company is in the Agricultural Chemicals industry and Basic Materials sector. Average volume for E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company, is 2796.68, and so far today it has a volume of 980601. Performance year to date since the 1/2/1962 is 13.43%.

To help you determine whether E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company (NYSE:DD) is undervalued the following values will help you decide. P/E is 32.09 and forward P/E is 19.85. PEG perhaps more useful shows that E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company has a value for PEG of 4.06. P/S ratio is 2.59 and the P/B ratio is 6.78. The P/Cash and P/Free cash flow is 11.62 and 99.36 respectively.

At the current price E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company (NYSE:DD) is trading at, 73.23 (-0.79% today), E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company has a dividend yield of 2.06%, and this is covered by a payout ratio of 66.90%. Earnings per share (EPS) is 2.3, and this is looking to grow in the next year to 14.22% after growing -38.40% this past year. EPS growth quarter over quarter is -94.50%, and 0.90% for sales growth quarter over quarter.

The number of shares outstanding is 870.97, and the number of shares float is 865.14. The senior management bring insider ownership to 0.10%, and institutional ownership is at 70.90%. The float short is 1.16%, with the short ratio at a value of 3.58. Management has seen a return on assets of 4.70%, and also a return on investment of 8.40%.

The ability for E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company, to deal with debt, means it current ratio is 2, and quick ratio is 1.4. Long term debt/equity is 0.85 and total debt/equity is 1.19. In terms of margins, E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company has a gross margin of 40.60%, with its operating margin at 9.80%, and E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company has a profit margin of 8.00%.

The 52 week high is -3.47%, with 47.81% being its 52 week low. The 20 day simple moving average is 2.48% and the 200 day simple moving average is 8.64%.

Disclaimer: Remember there is a risk to your investment, this is not a recommendation, nor personal advice, never invest more than you are able too loose.