Is Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN), a large market cap stock a smart buy?

With a market cap of 11116.54, Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) has a large market cap size. Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE: EMN) has been on the stock market since its IPO date on the 12/14/1993. Eastman Chemical Company is in the Chemicals – Major Diversified industry and Basic Materials sector. Average volume for Eastman Chemical Company, is 1455.49, and so far today it has a volume of 176455. Performance year to date since the 12/14/1993 is 14.89%.

To help you determine whether Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) is undervalued the following values will help you decide. P/E is 13.04 and forward P/E is 10.38. PEG perhaps more useful shows that Eastman Chemical Company has a value for PEG of 2.58. P/S ratio is 1.23 and the P/B ratio is 2.5. The P/Cash and P/Free cash flow is 53.7 and 16.09 respectively.

At the current price Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) is trading at, 75.35 (-0.23% today), Eastman Chemical Company has a dividend yield of 2.70%, and this is covered by a payout ratio of 31.50%. Earnings per share (EPS) is 5.79, and this is looking to grow in the next year to 8.19% after growing 14.20% this past year. EPS growth quarter over quarter is -8.40%, and -6.50% for sales growth quarter over quarter.

The number of shares outstanding is 147.2, and the number of shares float is 146. The senior management bring insider ownership to 0.68%, and institutional ownership is at 85.20%. The float short is 2.02%, with the short ratio at a value of 2.02. Management has seen a return on assets of 5.50%, and also a return on investment of 10.10%.

The ability for Eastman Chemical Company, to deal with debt, means it current ratio is 1.3, and quick ratio is 0.6. Long term debt/equity is 1.34 and total debt/equity is 1.49. In terms of margins, Eastman Chemical Company has a gross margin of 26.20%, with its operating margin at 14.30%, and Eastman Chemical Company has a profit margin of 9.50%.

The 52 week high is -2.73%, with 38.12% being its 52 week low. The 20 day simple moving average is 2.67% and the 200 day simple moving average is 7.44%.

