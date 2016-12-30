Is Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN), a large market cap stock a smart buy?

With a market cap of 30454.25, Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) has a large market cap size. Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE: ETN) has been on the stock market since its IPO date on the 6/1/1972. Eaton Corporation plc is in the Diversified Machinery industry and Industrial Goods sector. Average volume for Eaton Corporation plc, is 2915.87, and so far today it has a volume of 475079. Performance year to date since the 6/1/1972 is 34.85%.

To help you determine whether Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) is undervalued the following values will help you decide. P/E is 15.92 and forward P/E is 15.44. PEG perhaps more useful shows that Eaton Corporation plc has a value for PEG of 1.88. P/S ratio is 1.53 and the P/B ratio is 1.99. The P/Cash and P/Free cash flow is 43.08 and 26.78 respectively.

At the current price Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) is trading at, 66.95 (-0.98% today), Eaton Corporation plc has a dividend yield of 3.37%, and this is covered by a payout ratio of 53.10%. Earnings per share (EPS) is 4.25, and this is looking to grow in the next year to 4.19% after growing 12.70% this past year. EPS growth quarter over quarter is 20.00%, and -4.20% for sales growth quarter over quarter.

The number of shares outstanding is 450.44, and the number of shares float is 450.27. The senior management bring insider ownership to 0.20%, and institutional ownership is at 76.40%. The float short is 0.97%, with the short ratio at a value of 1.5. Management has seen a return on assets of 6.20%, and also a return on investment of 9.40%.

The ability for Eaton Corporation plc, to deal with debt, means it current ratio is 1.5, and quick ratio is 1. Long term debt/equity is 0.51 and total debt/equity is 0.55. In terms of margins, Eaton Corporation plc has a gross margin of 32.20%, with its operating margin at 11.80%, and Eaton Corporation plc has a profit margin of 9.80%.

The 52 week high is -4.36%, with 50.45% being its 52 week low. The 20 day simple moving average is 1.76% and the 200 day simple moving average is 6.28%.

Disclaimer: Remember there is a risk to your investment, this is not a recommendation, nor personal advice, never invest more than you are able too loose.