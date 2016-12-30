Is eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY), a large market cap stock a smart buy?

With a market cap of 33234.33, eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) has a large market cap size. eBay Inc. (NASDAQ: EBAY) has been on the stock market since its IPO date on the 9/24/1998. eBay Inc. is in the Specialty Retail, Other industry and Services sector. Average volume for eBay Inc., is 11046.52, and so far today it has a volume of 4712801. Performance year to date since the 9/24/1998 is 9.10%.

To help you determine whether eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) is undervalued the following values will help you decide. P/E is 18.81 and forward P/E is 14.38. PEG perhaps more useful shows that eBay Inc. has a value for PEG of 2.44. P/S ratio is 3.73 and the P/B ratio is 4.95. The P/Cash and P/Free cash flow is 4.14 and 12.65 respectively.

At the current price eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) is trading at, 29.63 (-1.17% today), eBay Inc. has a dividend yield of *TBA, and this is covered by a payout ratio of 0.00%. Earnings per share (EPS) is 1.59, and this is looking to grow in the next year to 10.85% after growing 330.80% this past year. EPS growth quarter over quarter is -17.60%, and 5.60% for sales growth quarter over quarter.

The number of shares outstanding is 1108.55, and the number of shares float is 1040.65. The senior management bring insider ownership to 6.60%, and institutional ownership is at 86.00%. The float short is 1.58%, with the short ratio at a value of 1.48. Management has seen a return on assets of 9.30%, and also a return on investment of 13.00%.

The ability for eBay Inc., to deal with debt, means it current ratio is 2.6, and quick ratio is 2.6. Long term debt/equity is 1.11 and total debt/equity is 1.32. In terms of margins, eBay Inc. has a gross margin of 78.00%, with its operating margin at 26.40%, and eBay Inc. has a profit margin of 20.30%.

The 52 week high is -10.73%, with 37.69% being its 52 week low. The 20 day simple moving average is 2.31% and the 200 day simple moving average is 6.81%.

Disclaimer: Remember there is a risk to your investment, this is not a recommendation, nor personal advice, never invest more than you are able too loose.