Is Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL), a large market cap stock a smart buy?

With a market cap of 34270.09, Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) has a large market cap size. Ecolab Inc. (NYSE: ECL) has been on the stock market since its IPO date on the 1/5/1988. Ecolab Inc. is in the Cleaning Products industry and Consumer Goods sector. Average volume for Ecolab Inc., is 909.38, and so far today it has a volume of 259193. Performance year to date since the 1/5/1988 is 4.18%.

To help you determine whether Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) is undervalued the following values will help you decide. P/E is 32.62 and forward P/E is 23.89. PEG perhaps more useful shows that Ecolab Inc. has a value for PEG of 2.82. P/S ratio is 2.59 and the P/B ratio is 5. The P/Cash and P/Free cash flow is 189.76 and 37.13 respectively.

At the current price Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) is trading at, 117.18 (-0.45% today), Ecolab Inc. has a dividend yield of 1.26%, and this is covered by a payout ratio of 38.30%. Earnings per share (EPS) is 3.61, and this is looking to grow in the next year to 11.85% after growing -15.40% this past year. EPS growth quarter over quarter is 47.80%, and -1.70% for sales growth quarter over quarter.

The number of shares outstanding is 291.14, and the number of shares float is 289.71. The senior management bring insider ownership to 0.40%, and institutional ownership is at 86.30%. The float short is 1.14%, with the short ratio at a value of 3.62. Management has seen a return on assets of 5.80%, and also a return on investment of 9.40%.

The ability for Ecolab Inc., to deal with debt, means it current ratio is 1, and quick ratio is 0.7. Long term debt/equity is 0.74 and total debt/equity is 0.97. In terms of margins, Ecolab Inc. has a gross margin of 47.70%, with its operating margin at 12.70%, and Ecolab Inc. has a profit margin of 8.10%.

The 52 week high is -5.39%, with 20.29% being its 52 week low. The 20 day simple moving average is 0.64% and the 200 day simple moving average is 0.10%.

