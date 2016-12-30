Is Ecopetrol SA (NYSE:EC), a large market cap stock a smart buy?

With a market cap of 18971.93, Ecopetrol SA (NYSE:EC) has a large market cap size. Ecopetrol SA (NYSE: EC) has been on the stock market since its IPO date on the 9/18/2008. Ecopetrol SA is in the Major Integrated Oil & Gas industry and Basic Materials sector. Average volume for Ecopetrol SA, is 941.99, and so far today it has a volume of 149549. Performance year to date since the 9/18/2008 is 29.53%.

To help you determine whether Ecopetrol SA (NYSE:EC) is undervalued the following values will help you decide. P/E is *TBA and forward P/E is 7.3. PEG perhaps more useful shows that Ecopetrol SA has a value for PEG of *TBA. P/S ratio is 1.2 and the P/B ratio is 1.26. The P/Cash and P/Free cash flow is 4.38 and *TBA respectively.

At the current price Ecopetrol SA (NYSE:EC) is trading at, 9.06 (-0.22% today), Ecopetrol SA has a dividend yield of 11.45%, and this is covered by a payout ratio of *TBA. Earnings per share (EPS) is -0.8, and this is looking to grow in the next year to 200.24% after growing -169.70% this past year. EPS growth quarter over quarter is -65.00%, and -6.30% for sales growth quarter over quarter.

The number of shares outstanding is 2089.42, and the number of shares float is 223.54. The senior management bring insider ownership to 1.00%, and institutional ownership is at 2.20%. The float short is 3.04%, with the short ratio at a value of 7.22. Management has seen a return on assets of -4.30%, and also a return on investment of 0.90%.

The ability for Ecopetrol SA, to deal with debt, means it current ratio is 1.5, and quick ratio is 1.3. Long term debt/equity is 1.04 and total debt/equity is 1.15. In terms of margins, Ecopetrol SA has a gross margin of 26.90%, with its operating margin at -1.40%, and Ecopetrol SA has a profit margin of -10.30%.

The 52 week high is -11.95%, with 75.58% being its 52 week low. The 20 day simple moving average is 4.14% and the 200 day simple moving average is 1.27%.

