Is Edison International (NYSE:EIX), a large market cap stock a smart buy?

With a market cap of 23624.72, Edison International (NYSE:EIX) has a large market cap size. Edison International (NYSE: EIX) has been on the stock market since its IPO date on the 1/2/1980. Edison International is in the Electric Utilities industry and Utilities sector. Average volume for Edison International, is 1696.36, and so far today it has a volume of 729777. Performance year to date since the 1/2/1980 is 25.43%.

To help you determine whether Edison International (NYSE:EIX) is undervalued the following values will help you decide. P/E is 26.53 and forward P/E is 17.56. PEG perhaps more useful shows that Edison International has a value for PEG of 12.85. P/S ratio is 2.09 and the P/B ratio is 1.99. The P/Cash and P/Free cash flow is 281.25 and *TBA respectively.

At the current price Edison International (NYSE:EIX) is trading at, 72.1 (-0.25% today), Edison International has a dividend yield of 3.00%, and this is covered by a payout ratio of 70.60%. Earnings per share (EPS) is 2.72, and this is looking to grow in the next year to 5.00% after growing -31.00% this past year. EPS growth quarter over quarter is 10.50%, and 0.10% for sales growth quarter over quarter.

The number of shares outstanding is 326.85, and the number of shares float is 324.65. The senior management bring insider ownership to 0.21%, and institutional ownership is at 82.60%. The float short is 1.55%, with the short ratio at a value of 2.97. Management has seen a return on assets of 1.70%, and also a return on investment of 6.50%.

The ability for Edison International, to deal with debt, means it current ratio is 0.5, and quick ratio is 0.4. Long term debt/equity is 0.88 and total debt/equity is 1.02. In terms of margins, Edison International has a gross margin of 63.00%, with its operating margin at 16.40%, and Edison International has a profit margin of 7.80%.

The 52 week high is -7.11%, with 27.79% being its 52 week low. The 20 day simple moving average is 2.91% and the 200 day simple moving average is 0.99%.

Disclaimer: Remember there is a risk to your investment, this is not a recommendation, nor personal advice, never invest more than you are able too loose.