Is Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW), a large market cap stock a smart buy?

With a market cap of 19978.97, Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) has a large market cap size. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE: EW) has been on the stock market since its IPO date on the 3/27/2000. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation is in the Medical Appliances & Equipment industry and Healthcare sector. Average volume for Edwards Lifesciences Corporation, is 2498.15, and so far today it has a volume of 668573. Performance year to date since the 3/27/2000 is 18.65%.

To help you determine whether Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) is undervalued the following values will help you decide. P/E is 37.05 and forward P/E is 27.62. PEG perhaps more useful shows that Edwards Lifesciences Corporation has a value for PEG of 2.13. P/S ratio is 6.97 and the P/B ratio is 7.42. The P/Cash and P/Free cash flow is 16.64 and 48.54 respectively.

At the current price Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) is trading at, 93.72 (0.01% today), Edwards Lifesciences Corporation has a dividend yield of *TBA, and this is covered by a payout ratio of 0.00%. Earnings per share (EPS) is 2.53, and this is looking to grow in the next year to 18.02% after growing -39.80% this past year. EPS growth quarter over quarter is 20.80%, and 20.10% for sales growth quarter over quarter.

The number of shares outstanding is 213.2, and the number of shares float is 211.93. The senior management bring insider ownership to 0.20%, and institutional ownership is at 86.10%. The float short is 0.90%, with the short ratio at a value of 0.76. Management has seen a return on assets of 13.50%, and also a return on investment of 15.90%.

The ability for Edwards Lifesciences Corporation, to deal with debt, means it current ratio is 4.1, and quick ratio is 3.3. Long term debt/equity is 0.22 and total debt/equity is 0.22. In terms of margins, Edwards Lifesciences Corporation has a gross margin of 73.50%, with its operating margin at 24.60%, and Edwards Lifesciences Corporation has a profit margin of 19.20%.

The 52 week high is -23.02%, with 29.81% being its 52 week low. The 20 day simple moving average is 1.76% and the 200 day simple moving average is -9.44%.

