Is Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA), a large market cap stock a smart buy?

With a market cap of 24128.16, Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has a large market cap size. Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ: EA) has been on the stock market since its IPO date on the 3/26/1990. Electronic Arts Inc. is in the Multimedia & Graphics Software industry and Technology sector. Average volume for Electronic Arts Inc., is 3163.67, and so far today it has a volume of 804970. Performance year to date since the 3/26/1990 is 16.65%.

To help you determine whether Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) is undervalued the following values will help you decide. P/E is 20.41 and forward P/E is 19.2. PEG perhaps more useful shows that Electronic Arts Inc. has a value for PEG of 1.24. P/S ratio is 5.31 and the P/B ratio is 6.69. The P/Cash and P/Free cash flow is 7.39 and 23.52 respectively.

At the current price Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) is trading at, 78.79 (-1.71% today), Electronic Arts Inc. has a dividend yield of *TBA, and this is covered by a payout ratio of 0.00%. Earnings per share (EPS) is 3.93, and this is looking to grow in the next year to 12.99% after growing 30.10% this past year. EPS growth quarter over quarter is 71.90%, and 10.20% for sales growth quarter over quarter.

The number of shares outstanding is 301, and the number of shares float is 299.35. The senior management bring insider ownership to 0.40%, and institutional ownership is at *TBA. The float short is 4.94%, with the short ratio at a value of 4.67. Management has seen a return on assets of 18.60%, and also a return on investment of 25.90%.

The ability for Electronic Arts Inc., to deal with debt, means it current ratio is 2.1, and quick ratio is 2.1. Long term debt/equity is 0.27 and total debt/equity is 0.27. In terms of margins, Electronic Arts Inc. has a gross margin of 70.30%, with its operating margin at 22.30%, and Electronic Arts Inc. has a profit margin of 27.60%.

The 52 week high is -8.46%, with 48.63% being its 52 week low. The 20 day simple moving average is -1.06% and the 200 day simple moving average is 3.25%.

