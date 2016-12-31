Is Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY), a large market cap stock a smart buy?

With a market cap of 80623.23, Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) has a large market cap size. Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY) has been on the stock market since its IPO date on the 6/1/1972. Eli Lilly and Company is in the Drug Manufacturers – Major industry and Healthcare sector. Average volume for Eli Lilly and Company, is 6002.81, and so far today it has a volume of 1265173. Performance year to date since the 6/1/1972 is -10.36%.

To help you determine whether Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) is undervalued the following values will help you decide. P/E is 31.94 and forward P/E is 17.93. PEG perhaps more useful shows that Eli Lilly and Company has a value for PEG of 3.22. P/S ratio is 3.87 and the P/B ratio is 4.99. The P/Cash and P/Free cash flow is 19.07 and *TBA respectively.

At the current price Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) is trading at, 73.34 (-0.30% today), Eli Lilly and Company has a dividend yield of 2.83%, and this is covered by a payout ratio of 92.30%. Earnings per share (EPS) is 2.3, and this is looking to grow in the next year to 15.94% after growing 1.60% this past year. EPS growth quarter over quarter is -2.30%, and 4.70% for sales growth quarter over quarter.

The number of shares outstanding is 1096.02, and the number of shares float is 1096.02. The senior management bring insider ownership to 11.40%, and institutional ownership is at 76.00%. The float short is 0.62%, with the short ratio at a value of 1.13. Management has seen a return on assets of 6.80%, and also a return on investment of 9.50%.

The ability for Eli Lilly and Company, to deal with debt, means it current ratio is 1.6, and quick ratio is 1.1. Long term debt/equity is 0.56 and total debt/equity is 0.6. In terms of margins, Eli Lilly and Company has a gross margin of 73.20%, with its operating margin at 14.30%, and Eli Lilly and Company has a profit margin of 11.70%.

The 52 week high is -13.54%, with 14.27% being its 52 week low. The 20 day simple moving average is 0.71% and the 200 day simple moving average is -2.98%.

